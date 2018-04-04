Tens of thousands of customers without power in Erie, Niagara counties

Wednesday's whipping winds have been causing problems over land and water in Western New York.

Gusts pushed over trees and brought down power lines across the region. The wind also pushed ice from Lake Erie over the ice boom and into the Niagara River causing a flash flood watch for areas along the upper river.

Thousands have lost power across the area, and problems will persist as a high wind warning remains in effect until tonight.

The gusty winds toppled a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton. Another tractor-trailer overturned near the interchange between the I-290 and the mainline Thruway, but the State Police haven't said whether that was weather related or caused by a collision.

The strong winds also have affected some flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Flooding also has shut down part of Route 5 in Hamburg between Camp and Big Tree roads, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

Abut 23,500 New York State Electric & Gas customers in Erie County were without power as of about 1:40 p.m., the utility reported. The outages were scattered across the county, with the hardest hit areas including Clarence, Boston, Orchard Park, Hamburg, Elma and Marilla, according to the utility's website.

National Grid reported about 5,200 customers were without power in Erie County, with the largest numbers of affected customers in Amherst, the Town of Tonawanda, Hamburg, Grand Island and Buffalo, according to its website.

All Erie County parks were closed to visitors due to potential hazards caused by the high winds. County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said parks would reopen Thursday morning at normal hours.

In Amherst, as of noon about 1,258 National Grid were without power in the town, said James Zymanek, the town's director of emergency services.

About 5,500 customers were without power in Niagara County, according to the utilities. North Tonawanda appeared to be among the areas that were hardest hit, with more than 1,100 customers without power. At one point, the Town of Niagara had more than 3,000 customers who lost power.

Trees were reported down on Bickford Avenue in Buffalo and in Wales on Hunter's Creek Road, north of Church Road, and at Bear and East Creek roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Downed trees also blocked Jamison Road in Marilla and Kinsley Road in Elma, the Sheriff's Office said.

In Amherst, dozens of trees were reported down in back yards, on roads, in parks and along the Ellicott Creek bike path, Zymanek said. In some cases, falling trees brought down power lines, including at a backyard on North Long Street in Williamsville. Trees blocking roadways were being cleared by the town's Highway Department.

"Right now we are managing well but everyone is working," said Zymanek.

Traffic signals were reported out along Transit Road, and in the vicinity of Maple and North Forest roads, Millersport Highway and North Forest and Niagara Falls Boulevard and Eggert Road, said Amherst Police Chief John Askey.

"We have generators that we put on those and National Grid is getting those back up and running," he said.

Genesee Street was closed before 11 a.m. in both directions between Harris Hill Road and Main Street in Lancaster for utility repairs, according to NITTEC.

Traffic light problems were reported Wednesday morning at Union Road and George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga, as well as at Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst, according to police in those towns.

A high wind warning is in effect for all of Western New York until 8 p.m., continuing until 11 p.m. for Niagara and Orleans counties. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted.

There's also a lakeshore flood warning for Erie and Chautauqua counties until 4 p.m.

