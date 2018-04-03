ZLOTY, Anne E. (Freiheit)

March 31, 2018; devoted mother of Julie (Tom) Ork, Pamela Zloty-Andriaccio and Jill (Craig) Michener and the children's father John (Sally) Zloty; loving grandmother of Ryan, Lindsay, Patrick, Bailee, Hannah and Clay; dear sister of the late Clayton Freiheit; also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will be present Friday, 4-8 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Funeral Service at St. David's Episcopal Church (3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY), Saturday at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com