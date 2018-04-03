ZIOLKOWSKI, Loralie A.

ZIOLKOWSKI - Loralie A. April 1, 2018, age 25, of Alden, NY. Beloved mother of Silas; dearest daughter of Barbara (Kenneth) Keane and Michael Ziolkowski; dear sister of Brandon, Shannon, Daniel and Amanda; granddaughter of Michele (John) Farmer, Patricia (Donald) Freeman and the late Donald Ziolkowski; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where a memorial service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, Memorials may be made to Silas Education Fund. Visit

