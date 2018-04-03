World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara names Turner president

World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara named Craig Turner its president on a permanent basis, after he had served as interim president since last December.

Turner signed a two-year contract with the organization effective April 1. World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara's territory stretches from Hamilton, Ont., to Syracuse, helping companies expand internationally and access new markets.

Turner is also executive director of the Buffalo Niagara International Trade Gateway Organization, and was formerly a vice president at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. Turner succeeded John Manzella as World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara president.