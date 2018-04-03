Work on Northland Avenue Streetscape Project to close streets

Northland Avenue, between Fillmore Avenue and Grider Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic early Wednesday as the Buffalo Department of Public Works begins preparation work on the nearly $6 million streetscape project, a city spokesman said late Tuesday.

General construction is scheduled to start Monday, according to Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The Northland Avenue Streetscape Project will include street paving, the installation of new curbs and sidewalks, LED street lighting and new tree plantings, according to DeGeorge.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2018, DeGeorge said.

The streetscape project is designed to complement the more than $70 million Northland Workforce Training Center, scheduled for completion by late fall, DeGeorge said.