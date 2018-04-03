WISE, Miriam (Adams)

Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2018. Miriam was born on June 1, 1926 in Merry Hill, North Carolina. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Walter Robertson Wise Jr., and by nine of her brothers and sisters. Miriam will truly be missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her kindness. She is survived by her children, Walter Robertson Wise III, Jane Adams Wise (Jaimie Levin) and Margaret Wise Schwartz (Robert Schwartz); her grandchildren, Walter Robertson Wise IV, Nathan Philip Levin, Emily Jane Schwartz, Mia Adams Levin, and Zachary Walter Schwartz; her brother, Frank Adams; and many, many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Miriam's life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo in Miriam's memory are graciously accepted.