Wilson Foundation provides $2 million endowment to develop health care innovations

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has awarded a $2 million endowment to the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York for a new program officer to develop innovative ways to care for older adults, the foundation announced.

A similar $2 million endowment was given to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

The two agencies will share information and collaborate on programs.

Kenneth G. Genewick has been appointed to the new position at the Health Foundation. Director of the Niagara County Office for the Aging for seven years, he currently serves as president of the Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative.

A Lockport resident, Genewick earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and an MBA with a concentration in health systems administration from the University at Buffalo.