Age 84, of New London, NH, went to forever be with The Lord on March 30, 2018, family by his side, after a brief illness. Bill was born in Buffalo, NY to William and Isabel Weiss on February 3, 1934, and was raised in the Buffalo area. Earning a business degree from the University of Idaho, he immediately entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island in 1956. While in Newport, he met his beloved Carol, marrying in 1958. Completing his Navy service the following year, Bill then engaged in various business ventures and sales and marketing positions, the family living primarily in Rhode Island for over 20 years. In 1980, he entered the family's metal fabrication business in Buffalo, overseeing operations until his retirement in 1995, whereupon he and Carol moved to New London, NH. In New London he volunteered for many years at the local hospital and business club. Besides his wife, he is survived by children Bill (Liz), Laura (Alton) and Steven (Mylissa); grandchildren Jessica, Bill, Alton, Mitchell, Mollee and Joseph; sister Gail, brother Paul, and many nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no calling hours or services. He will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book at chadwickfuneralservice.com. Memorial donations may be made to Young Life Ministries.