Ween to perform at Artpark

Cult indie duo Ween will perform at 7 p.m. July 28 in the Artpark Amphitheater (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston) as part of the venue's Coors Light Concerts at Artpark series.

Since emerging in the early 1990s, the odd-ball pair of Gene and Deen Ween steadily released a string of genre-spanning records through the mid-2000s. After initially coming to an end in 2012, the long running Pennsylvania act, known for its must-see live show, reunited in 2016 with a number of concert and festival dates.

Tickets are $40 advance general admission and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 through the venue's box office, Artpark.net, Tickets.com or charge by phone at 888-223-6000. Tickets increase to $45 day-of concert.