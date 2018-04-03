VAN ETTEN, Ronald A. "Ron"

Age 84, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ron was a Product Manager for Buffalo Technologies and a consultant in Pooler, GA, where he retired in 2002. He was active at Grace Baptist Church as a deacon, teacher, and College and Career Leader and served at several other churches. Born in Buffalo, NY in 1933, he was promoted to glory on March 31, 2018 in Savannah, GA, where he was surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leatrice (Foster). He is the father of Larry (Sandy), Laura (John Bailey), Chuck (Midge), and the late David. He had 8 grandchildren, Jason, Brian, Michael (Sonia), and Jeremy Van Etten, Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca Bailey, and Denae (Fred Black) and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker), on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. On Saturday, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at First Bible Baptist Church, 555 Central Ave. in Lancaster at 10:30 AM. Condolences may be made at www.AMIGONE.com and remembrances can be made to Samaritan's Purse.