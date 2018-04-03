URBINO, Alexander

URBINO - Alexander March 30, 2018, at the age of 94, husband of 54 years to the late Concetta (DiLullo) Urbino; survived by sons, Alexander E. Jr. and Charles F. Urbino; daughter, Olympia "Ollie" Urbino; four grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, four brothers and two sisters. Son of the late Augustino and Rita (Granelli) Urbino, Mr. Urbino was a Navy Veteran of World War II, a driver for Red Star Express Lines, and a member of Teamsters Local No. 375. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and playing poker. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Orchard Park, where prayers will be said Thursday at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Donations may be made in Mr. Urbino's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lombardofuneralhome.com