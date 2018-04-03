Steve Tasker to replace Donald Jones on 'John Murphy Show'

Buffalo Bills all-time great Steve Tasker will have a new full-time local media "ve-hic-le" to share his football expertise in a few weeks.

According to sources, the ubiquitous spokesman for a local car dealer is going to replace Donald Jones as the co-host of "The John Murphy Show" that is carried on WGR radio and MSG from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Tasker has been a frequent guest of the program, which may receive a title change.

The announcement from Pegula and Sports Entertainment could come as early as next week.

Tasker couldn't be reached for comment.

The same sources explained that a change in Tasker's role at CBS Sports will enable him to work with Murphy five days a week.

Tasker is expected to switch from game analyst next season to be a sideline reporter for the CBS team of play-by-play man Kevin Harlan and analyst Rich Gannon. That will mean he doesn't have to get to the games until Saturday. Analysts typically get there Fridays to spend time with the production team.

Mark Preisler, executive vice president of media and content at PSE, announced in late January that it was Jones' decision to leave the program "to pursue other opportunities closer to his home New Jersey."

Jones, who joins Murphy on weekdays in the New Era Field studio to discuss the Bills from a former player's perspective, has been commuting here from his home in New Jersey.

He played wide receiver for the Bills from 2010 to 2012 and joined the afternoon show hosted by the team's play-by-play announcer before the start of the 2016 season.