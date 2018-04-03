State Police: Belmont woman arrested on charge of aggravated DWI

An Allegany County woman was arrested by state troopers for a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to State Police.

Frances M. Young, 57, of Belmont, was stopped at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the driveway of a residence while they were investigating a report of an intoxicated driver, State Police said.

When they interviewed Young, state troopers said they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Troopers administered several field sobriety tests on Young, which she failed, State Police said.

After she was taken to the State Police barracks in Amity, Young was administered a breathalyzer test that registered a 0.9 percent blood alcohol content, State Police said.

Young was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to return April 18 in Belmont Village Court, State Police said.