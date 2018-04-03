Standardbred trainer Gruber dies

Longtime Western New York standardbred owner and trainer Robert Gruber III of Lakeview died last Saturday after suffering a medical emergency during an on-track training session.

Gruber, 52, started his training career in 1991. In 27 years, his horses made 9,220 starts and won 1,235 making more than $4.8 million in purse earnings. His best campaign was in 2009 when he had 130 winners and collected $565.000.

Racing throughout the Northeast, Grubers's operation was based in Western New York. His stable made many of its starts at Buffalo Raceway and Batavia Downs.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, his son Robert IV, brother David, sisters Karen, Kim and Denise. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road near Lake Avenue in Orchard Park. Funeral services will follow immediately with interment in the Marilla cemetery.