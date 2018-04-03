SOBOCINSKI, Helen Ann (Paszkiewicz)

SOBOCINSKI - Helen Ann (nee Paszkiewicz) Of Buffalo, passed away on March 31, 2018, age 88; beloved wife of the late Florian J. Sobocinski; devoted mother of Patricia (Robert) Puckett, Susan (late Chester) Malyszka, Cynthia Hibit, and the late Paul Sobocinski; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Edwin (Laura) Paszkiewicz and the late Joseph (late Donna) Paszkiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (South Buffalo Chapel) Quinn-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 192 Abbott Road. Family and friends are invited Thursday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated from Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1901 South Park Ave., Buffalo, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com