RUSEK, Jeanne L. (Vaarwerk)

March 31, 2018, of Ellenton, FL and Clarence. Beloved wife to Charles of 54 years; dearest mother of Michael, Mark (Jane) Schmitt, Michele (Paul) Degasperi, Julie (Peter) Black, Susan Rusek and the late Marty Schmitt; mother-in-law of the late Sharon Schmitt; loving grandmother of Adrienne, Jessica, Kevin, Paul, John, Savanah and Charlie; great-grandmother of Aaron; sister of the late Dorothy (late Carman) Orser; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Friday 9:15 and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10:00. Visitation Thursday 4-8PM. Jeanne enjoyed playing Bingo and loved the warm outdoors, watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.PACER FUNERALHOME.com