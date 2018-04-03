ROGALSKI, Daniel B.

ROGALSKI - Daniel B. March 30, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, husband of the late Elizabeth; loving father of Susan Chittenden, Patricia (Kevin) Rackley and Nancy (James) McClenathan; cherished grandfather of Brandon, Johnathan, Dakota, Brooke, Ashley, Haylee, and Summer. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com