Rob Gronkowski surprises Pats fan awaiting heart transplant

Although several questions cloud his playing future, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answered the call of one fan who is awaiting multiple organ transplants.

Gronkowski joined his brother Gordie in making a special hospital visit to Chicopee, Mass., native Lauren Meizo at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Monday.

"It was incredible. He was so down to earth!" Meizo, 27, told the Boston Herald after her 45-minute visit with the five-time Pro Bowl selection. "My nerves were gone once we started talking. It was a dream come true."

Meizo, who wished for Gronkowski to pay a visit in a YouTube video that she made March 25, is awaiting her turn to receive a new heart. Her first transplant in 2013 was unsuccessful and now she also needs a new kidney.

Gronkowski surprised Meizo with a big hug, telling her it was "what the doctor ordered."

The brothers brought her flowers, a teddy bear and an autographed Pats jersey. Rob read to her as well, according to his website.

"GRONK MADE MY WISH COME TRUE," Lauren wrote on Facebook afterwards, alongside a grinning selfie with Rob.