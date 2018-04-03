Reporters' Notebook: April 3, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A resonant lyric from British singer and songwriter Richard Thompson, born on this date in 1949, “Red hair and black leather, my favorite color scheme.”

TRUE OR FALSE – Knowledge of Buffalo history will be put to the test on Explore Buffalo’s Fact or Fiction Tour – Allentown Edition at 2 p.m. Saturday. Docents on this walking tour of Allentown will mix history and hyperbole while participants fill out scorecards and decide what’s real and what’s fake.

It begins at 2 p.m. at Colter Bay, 561 Delaware Ave. at Allen Street. Cost is $30 and includes a beer and light appetizers at Colter Bay while the scorecards are tabulated. Winner will receive a prize. For more info, call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

SIGNING OFF – Friends and colleagues will gather at 6 p.m. May 25 in Consumer’s Pub at the Park in Coca-Cola Field to honor Buffalo Police Capt. Mark Antonio, who is retiring after 45 years of service. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door or in advance at Police Headquarters, 74 Franklin St. For more info, email cop1mark@aol.com.

SEA OF BLUE – The dome on Buffalo City Hall is lit in blue. The clock tower on Rockwell Hall at SUNY Buffalo State is blue at night. The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in South Park – blue, too. All this blue is a reminder that this is National Parkinson’s Awareness Month. It culminates April 27 with Wear Blue Day, when everyone is encouraged to dress in that color. For more info, visit Parkinson.org/westernnewyork.

ATTENTION, VETS – The Erie County Clerk’s Office has started a campaign to get Purple Heart recipients who live in the county to sign into the William J. Donovan Purple Heart Book of Honor, which will go on permanent display in Old County Hall with a ceremony on Aug. 7. For more info, call Russ Ward, senior vice commander of Chapter 187, Military Order of the Purple Heart, at 587-1120.

TRADING UP – “It’s a small volunteer fire company ordering a big truck,” says Bill Ventry of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company. The $625,000 pumper truck from Peerless Fire Equipment Co. in Appleton, Wis., will have an eight-man cab, a 2,000-gallon-per-minute pump, a 35-foot extension ladder and a 1,000 gallon water tank.

It will replace a 33-year-old truck currently in service. When it arrives in the fall, the company will celebrate with a blessing of the trucks and an open house.

“The fire company wants to thank the town and village for making this possible,” Ventry says. “It’s paid for out of taxes and donations. We’ve got four trucks, so we’re always saving.”

