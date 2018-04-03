Report: Bills meeting with quarterback Baker Mayfield next week

The Buffalo Bills were already known to have set up a pre-draft meeting with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Now that meeting has a date.

Mayfield will visit the Bills next Monday and Tuesday, April 9 and 10, according to Mike Jones of USA Today.

Mayfield is among the quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round of the draft, though most evaluators rank him below at least USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen. Pro Football Focus is one prominent outlier, though, ranking Mayfield the No. 1 prospect in the entire draft.

After spending today and part of tomorrow visiting w the #Browns, Baker Mayfield has the following pre-draft visits scheduled: #Giants: April 8-9 #Jets: April 9-10#Bills: April 10-11 #Dolphins: April 11-12#Broncos: April 16-17 #Cardinals: April 17-18 — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) April 3, 2018

[Check out The News' "Path to the Passer" series: Darnold | Rosen | Allen | Mayfield | Jackson | Rudolph]