Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after there is no penalty call on a pass during the second quarter in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. (Getty Images)

Report: Bills meeting with quarterback Baker Mayfield next week

The Buffalo Bills were already known to have set up a pre-draft meeting with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Now that meeting has a date.

Mayfield will visit the Bills next Monday and Tuesday, April 9 and 10, according to Mike Jones of USA Today.

Mayfield is among the quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round of the draft, though most evaluators rank him below at least USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen. Pro Football Focus is one prominent outlier, though, ranking Mayfield the No. 1 prospect in the entire draft.

