Police seek information after dog found hanging from tree

Police in Jamestown want the public's help finding the owner of a dog found dead hanging from a tree.

A passerby spotted the brown and white pit bull hanging from a red leash and a blue nylon rope attached to a tree in a wooded area on Hallock Street near Palmer Street at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, police said. The sex of the dog could not be determined because of the level of decomposition.

It appeared that the dog was put there intentionally and had been hanging there for some time, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the owner or the perpetrators to call 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can be left at 716-483-8477 or via the Tips 411 app. All calls and tips are kept confidential, police said.