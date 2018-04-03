PALANTE, Dina (Monaco)

March 31, 2018 of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Palante; dearest mother of Carmela (Howard) Strasser, Antonietta (Robert) Green, Anna (Brian) Frankowski, and the late Mary Jo Venturoli; grandmother of Tony, Angie, Joe, Bob, Kristen, Anne Marie, Christopher, Michelle, and Matthew; great-grandmother of Brandon, Johnathan, Isabella, Oliver, Derek, Travis, Peyton, Tyler, Baby Strasser, and Baby Buck; daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela Monaco; sister of the late Antonietta (John) Martelli and Mario (Lucy) Monaco; aunt of Mary Jo (David) Quinn. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Prayers Thursday at 10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM.