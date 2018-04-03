Pain doctor accused in six deaths wants two trials, not one

Dr. Eugene Gosy, the Williamsville pain specialist facing criminal charges linked to six deaths, is asking for two trials, not just one.

Herbert L. Greenman, one of Gosy's defense lawyers, argued in court Tuesday that the grand jury indictment against his client alleges the same crime in separate counts and asked the court to divide the charges into two trials.

In response, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maura K. O'Donnell called the indictment "sufficient" and said there is no legal basis for ordering a second trial.

The defense request, argued before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr., seeks separate trials on the health care fraud and illegal prescription charges against the doctor.

The court did not immediately rule on the request.