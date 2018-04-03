Niagara Falls woman charged with aggravated DWI after leaving bar

A Niagara Falls woman who pulled out of a Cayuga Drive bar at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to a city police report.

Police pulled over Brenda L. Ulrich, 59, of Point Avenue, on 91st Street after an officer reported seeing her drive cross the center line and then into the shoulder as she continued down Cayuga, according to the report.

Ulrich failed several field sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested. She submitted to a breath test at police headquarters and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit, according to the report.