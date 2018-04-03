Niagara Falls man imprisoned on gun charge

Halim D. Johnson, a Niagara Falls man who threw away a loaded handgun as he was being chased by Niagara Falls police Oct. 17, was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Johnson, 20, of LaSalle Avenue, also had been charged with intending to sell heroin and cocaine he allegedly had with him on 20th Street. On Feb. 13, he pleaded guilty before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In an earlier case, Johnson was arrested with former State Senate candidate Gia M. Arnold in the Falls in February 2016, when officers found an assault rifle in the car Johnson was driving. Charges against Johnson were dropped after Arnold pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and was placed on probation.