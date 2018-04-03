Niagara Falls dog walk ends before it starts

A woman who was hired to take a dog for a walk Sunday night left after encountering what she described as two suspicious men, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The woman reported to police on Monday she arrived at the Rainbow Motel, 7900 Niagara Falls Blvd., on the previous night at about 7 p.m. She was supposed to meet a client at the motel and take the person's dog for a walk, an arrangement made through a website that connects walkers with dog owners.

She told police she saw two men sitting inside a blue Prius who each had their hoods up and were staring at her, without talking or moving, according to the report.

The woman told police she was "creeped out" and concerned for her safety. She said reported the motel address to the website.