McNICHOLAS, Dorothy H. (Higgins)

April 1, 2018. Beloved wife of 49 years to James E.; sister of Dean (Pam) Higgins, William Higgins, Robert (Eidin) Higgins, Mary (Carl) Johnson and the late Paul Higgins; sister-in-law of Janice (Tom) Garrett and Patricia (Keith) Gregory; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 3-8PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Michael RC Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, Friday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the James E. and Dorothy H. McNicholas Endowed Scholarship Fund at Canisius College, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14208. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com