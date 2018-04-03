MATHEIS, Frederick J.

MATHEIS - Frederick J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 31, 2018. Loving son of the late Fred and Christine Matheis; dear brother of the late Jeanne (late Fred) Lesinski and Rita M. (late Edward) May; fond uncle of Timothy (Kathleen) May, Gregory May and Christine (William) Roberts; beloved companion of Patricia Neureuther and the late Patricia Welker and her children. Relative and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbot Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com