Linebacker Will Compton, who visited Bills, signs with Titans

Free agent linebacker Will Compton, who reportedly visited the Bills, signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, the team announced.

Compton visited the Titans after he spent time with the Bills.

Compton, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, played in nine games last season for Washington with three starts, 19 tackles and an interception. His season ended in mid-November with a Lisfranc foot sprain. In 2016, he had a career-high 106 tackles and started 15 games.

#TitanUp 🍻 Can’t wait to get to work w my new teammates and coaches 🤙🏼 https://t.co/1n9TxCbTeA — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 3, 2018

Linebacker remains a position of need for the Bills. Preston Brown, the NFL’s leading tackler, signed with Cincinnati as a free agent, leaving only Matt Milano as a projected returning starter in the team’s base 4-3 defense. Bills coach Sean McDermott values speed in his linebackers, and that’s something the team lacked in 2017. This group needs more athleticism.