Letter: People who decry free press have a scary political agenda

People who decry free press have a scary political agenda

Anyone who tells us the press is our enemy has a scary agenda and more than a few screws loose.

Without a free press in our country, there is a high probability that we would all be speaking either German or Japanese as our first language. The greatest civilian war support effort in history was initiated by the American free press at the start of World War II.

For anyone interested, read “The Complete History of World War II.”

Bill Meetze

Hamburg