Letter: If Trump fires Mueller, backlash could include a revolution

If Trump fires Mueller, backlash could include a revolution

It appears that President Trump is giving serious consideration to firing Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor in charge of investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections. It is far from certain that the president is capable of understanding certain basic principles upon which our nation is founded, but the vast majority of U.S. citizens know that ours is a country of laws, not persons. No one is above the law, no matter how deep his or her megalomania runs.

The president and our elected officials need to know that if the chief executive is allowed to get away with firing the official who is investigating him, there will be grave consequences. These consequences include the real possibility of a popular revolution in this country. For if Congress lacks the courage to remove a criminal president – and it certainly appears that this GOP-controlled legislature lacks the will – then it is up to the people to take matters into our own hands.

David Goddard

Williamsville