KEYSER, Alice J. (Wilcox)

Passed peacefully in Canandaigua, NY. on March 30, 2018, at age 96. She journeyed through the indignities of old age as she did through life: with quiet courage, grace, sharp wit and a very generous heart. She is survived by her oldest son, Jim Keyser of Canandaigua, one brother, George Wilcox (Michelle) and her remaining sisters: Mary Lou McElroy (Tony), Marjorie Mahoney (Dan) sisters-in-law, Joan Wilcox and Grace Wilcox as well as many nieces and nephews - most all of whom are in Buffalo. She was predeceased by her parents, Miriam and Howard, seven of her ten siblings, her dear son Daniel and beloved husband, James, founder and owner of Keyser Cadillac in Williamsville, NY. Mrs. Keyser was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy in Buffalo ('41). Her early years of marriage were in Batavia, NY. She was passionate about life - especially her retirement years in the Adirondacks, and ever enthusiastic, outgoing and caring of others. Her warmth and wit drew people to her wherever she was. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (April 5), at the Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St. Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday (April 6), at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canandaigua, with Father William Coffas as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Old Forge at the convenience of the family. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com