KANIECKI, Alice A. (Switalski)

April 1, 2018, of Lancaster, NY, age 94. Loving wife of the late Stanley J. Kaniecki, Jr. Dearest mother of Barbara (Charles) Sustakoski, Diane (David) Zych, Mary Sue (David) Todd and Charlene (Henry, Jr.) Furman. Devoted grandmother of Christopher Sustakoski, Brian (Kelly) Sustakoski, Michelle Zych, Eric (Alyssa Bergsten) Todd, Amanda (fiance; Kyle Salamone) Todd, Henry, III (Courtney) Furman, Marielle Zych, Stephen (fiance; Kara O'Neil) Todd, April (fiance; Ryan Fisher) Furman and seven great-grandchildren. Sister of Marie Switalski, late Charles (late Norma) Switalski and Eleanore (Leo) Nowak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-8:30 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. and from St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Alice was a member of the St. Joseph's Hospital Ladies Guild, worked during World War II as "Rosie the Riveter", enjoyed being a homemaker and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com