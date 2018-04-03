JENNINGS, Stanley G., Sr.

JENNINGS - Stanley G., Sr. Of Hamburg, suddenly March 31, 2018; husband of Linda (nee Kline); father of Stanley Jr. and Dawn Jennings; grandfather of Quinton and Angelina McNiff and Emma Jennings; brother of William, Nicholas, Angelo and Cornelius Cretacci. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Wednesday, 4-7 PM, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Arthritis Foundation. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com