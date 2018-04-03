Jamestown man charged with weapons and drug possession

A Jamestown man Tuesday was arrested on drugs and weapons charges, following a police raid on his Baker Street apartment, Jamestown Police said.

Michael A. Davis, 33, was charged with several counts of possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, after Jamestown Police and State Police executed a search warrant at his apartment, Jamestown Police said.

Inside, police seized quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two handguns and five long guns, according to Jamestown Police.

Davis also was wanted on two outstanding bench warrants, Jamestown Police said.

Police asked residents to report illegal drug activity in their neighborhoods by calling the Jamestown Police Department's anonymous tipline, at 483-8477.