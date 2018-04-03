Integer Holdings – formerly Greatbatch – looking to subdivide its Clarence property

Integer Holdings Corp. is laying the groundwork to sell off a significant portion of a 240-acre property that the battery and medical device manufacturer owns in Clarence.

Integer, which was known as Greatbatch Inc. until a 2016 name change, is seeking permission to subdivide the vacant industrial property at Wehrle Drive and Shisler Road into three pieces.

Documents filed with the town show Integer would create a 194-acre parcel, a 42-acre parcel and a 4-acre parcel from the existing piece of land.

The company states in its filing that it plans to market and sell off the 4-acre plot of land, and to keep the 42-acre parcel as a buffer around its corporate office at 10000 Wehrle Drive. The document does not explicitly say what Integer plans to do with the 194-acre piece of land, accessible from Research Parkway, but a company official said the plan is to sell that piece as well.

"We looked at what we have and ways to grow our company, optimize operations, and we've got several parcels of land that we're not doing anything with right now," Rafael F. Pignataro, assistant general counsel for Integer, said Monday.

The company plans to retain the corporate office property. The filing with the town does not affect a vacant, 77-acre property located just to the east along Shisler Road that also is owned by Integer, but Pignataro said the company also is marketing that property for sale.

Pyramid Brokerage Co. is listing the properties.

The company is asking town officials for major subdivision approval to allow the division of the parcel to move forward. The Planning Board is set to take up the request at its meeting on Wednesday.

"This is nothing more than a splitting of land. They don't have any proposed developments or anything like that," said Jonathan Bleuer, assistant director of community development for the town.

Any future buyer of the subdivided parcels would need the town Planning Board and the Town Board to review its proposal for the site.

Integer has scaled back its presence in Clarence and Erie County, where Greatbatch Inc. began, in recent years.

The company was founded in 1970 by Wilson Greatbatch, the local inventor who developed the battery for the pacemaker. But nine months after Greatbatch died in 2011, the company announced it was moving its headquarters to Frisco, Texas, to be closer to the collection of medical device manufacturers there.

The company changed its name from Greatbatch Inc. to Integer in 2016.

Later that year, the company announced it was closing its Greatbatch Medical machined components plant on Barton Road in Clarence and transferring that work to another facility in Minnesota, eliminating 120 jobs. The parent of Buffalo Crushed Stone bought the Barton Road property in November for $1.4 million. Integer shut down the plant in late February or early March.

In addition to the Wehrle Drive corporate office, Integer continues to operate facilities in Alden and Orchard Park.