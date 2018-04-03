How Patriots' acquisition of another first-round pick could impact Bills

The Patriots have joined the Bills as teams with two first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

The Patriots are trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick and a sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cooks was acquired last March from the Saints with the Patriots' first-round pick going to New Orleans.

Cooks was second on the Patriots last season in receptions with 65 and receiving yards with 1,082.

Where this gets interesting is how it impacts the Patriots' ability to potentially make a move to get into the top part of the draft and maybe select a quarterback. New England now has No. 23 and No. 31 in the first round, along with No. 43 and No. 63 in the second round and No. 95 in the third round. The two first-round picks and No. 43 could provide the Patriots with enough to move into the No. 4 overall pick.

The Bills, who also might be looking to move up to select a quarterback, have No. 12 and No. 22 in the first round, along with No. 53 and No. 56 in the second round and No. 65 and No. 96 in the third round.

The Bills still have more overall draft capital, although the draft is nearly four weeks away.

Overall, the Bills have 3164.6 points in the Jimmy Johnson draft value scale compared to about 2,250 for the Patriots (the Rams have multiple sixth-round picks, and which among them moves to the Patriots has not been made public). The difference in draft capital between the Bills and Patriots is the equivalent of an extra first-round pick on the various draft value charts.

But any deal to move up could include players and the potential trade of All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski gives the Patriots another option to put in play. Gronkowski could net another high draft pick to be used in a deal or it could be Gronkowski and picks that make a deal happen.

The Cooks' acquisition is part of an aggressive offseason for the Rams in which they had previously added Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. It also means the Rams won't continue talks about acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants. But could the Patriots' two first-round picks appeal to the Giants?