Hiker missing in county park in Wales has been found
Law enforcement and firefighters have found the woman who went missing Tuesday while hiking in Hunter's Creek Park in Wales.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet that said the hiker appeared to be unharmed.
Authorities were called to the county park shortly before 1 p.m.
Agencies participating in the search include the sheriff's office, the State Police as well as state park and county park rangers, along with various volunteer fire companies.
