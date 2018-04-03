High schools: Kenmore West, Sweet Home score wins on diamond

Kenmore West and Sweet Home each were 2-1 winners Tuesday in nonleague games on a slim Easter break sports schedule for Western New York High School teams.

Andrew Fron struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in 6.2 innings for Kenmore West in its victory over visiting Tonawanda on the Blue Devils' new field. Zach LaPlante tripled and scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth. It was LaPlante's second hit of the game.

Sweet Home's Keith Murphy drove in the winning run and pitched three innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts for the Panthers against West Seneca West. Brian Lovering pitched four innings to earn credit for the win for Sweet Home.

