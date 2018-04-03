HEFERLE, Rudolf, Jr.

HEFERLE - Rudolf, Jr. Of Blasdell, entered into rest April 1, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Carmella (nee Piccirilli) Heferle; devoted father of Gary Heferle, Roxanne (Mark) Pasquarella and Rudolph Heferle; cherished grandfather of Chris, Lauren, Gary (Adeline), Brad, Rachel, Tyler, Jeff and Jessie; great-grandfather of Laila; loving son of the late Rudolf and Florence Heferle; dear brother of Ady, Robert, Richard, Raymond and the late Otto and Ronald. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8PM, where prayers will be held Friday morning at 8:30 o'clock, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Council Church at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest cemetery. Mr. Heferle served in the US Army. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com