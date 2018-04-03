HARTMAN, Kenneth McKinstry

HARTMAN - Kenneth McKinstry

March 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Sciangula); dear father of Jeffrey, Gregory and Angela Hartman, James Earhardt, Michael John and Michael Newton; grandfather of Nicole Newton and Jacob Fox; brother in law of Annette and Paul Sciangula. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Thursday 9AM and Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel 9:30AM. Visitation Wednesday 3-7PM. Ken was a retired Erie County Sheriff and a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Condolences pacerfuneralhome.com