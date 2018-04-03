HANCE, Jane Barton

HANCE - Jane Barton Age 88, of Williamsville, formerly of Castile, passed away on April 1, 2018 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville. She was born May 10, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Olive Payn Barton. In earlier years, Jane worked as a home health aide for the Wyoming Co. Health Dept. She was a longtime member of the Castile United Church of Christ where she was a member of the church choir. She was a member of the Wallace-Jeffers American Legion Auxiliary, the Castile Wednesday Club and the Castile Bridge Club. Jane also performed morning announcements and a morning song during her stay at Elderwood at Williamsville Nursing Facility. Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred Hance on January 17, 2010 and her sister, Doris Humphrey. Surviving are her children, Tom (Cheryl) Hance of Euclid, OH, John (Camille) Hance of Williamsville, Bill (Sharon) Hance of Elma, Ruth (Bill) Fiske of Catskill; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Friends may call Friday from 5 - 7 PM at the Castile United Church of Christ, (corner N. Main and Washington Sts.), Castile, where Jane's Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 1 PM. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Castile. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Castile United Church of Christ, PO Box 512, Castile, NY 14427 or Hunt-Stout American Legion Post, PO Box 144, Pike, NY 14130. Arrangements by Harmon-Watson Funeral Home, Castile, NY. Online condolences at www.harmon-watson.com.