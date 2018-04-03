HAAS, Arthur J. Jr.

HAAS - Arthur J. Jr. Of West Seneca, NY, April 1, 2018, beloved husband of Diana M. Smigiera Haas; loving father of Arthur J. (Michelle), David (Stefanie) Haas and Katie (Frank) Faulds; cherished grandpa of five granddaughters; brother of Nancy (Robert) Gordon, Shirley (Ken) Sporysz and Linda (Thomas) Johnson. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where funeral will be held Thursday morning at 8:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 o'clock. Friends are invited. Art was an active member of the Union Fire Company for over 40 years and a member of the Gardenville Country Club.