GREGOIRE - Sherman T. 91, of Batavia, passed away on March 31, 2018. He was born in Getzville, NY on November 11, 1926. Sherman is survived by his wife, Lorena Gregoire; children and grandchildren. All are welcome to call on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc., 329-333 W. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020, where a Service will follow visitation at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. For more information, please call 585-343-8260 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com