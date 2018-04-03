Great music, great Danes with the Danish String Quartet
We live in the golden age of string quartets, with countless acclaimed ensembles crisscrossing the globe. Even amid this richness, though, the Danish String Quartet stands out.
The musicians -- violinists Frederik Øland and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen; violist Asbjørn Nørgaard; and cellist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin -- have a reputation for trailblazing. The new music they seek out piques the interest of critics. Audiences get a kick out of their Scandinavian appearance. When the group appeared on NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series, the station noted wryly: "An abundance of facial hair is not restricted to the sensitive male indie-rocker set."
The Danish String Quartet is coming to Buffalo courtesy of the Buffalo Chamber Music Society. They are bringing a repertoire that is predictably and entertainingly mixed, music described as joyfully buoyant. The quartet is exploring two versions of a similar thematic idea by Mozart and the contemporary German composer Jörg Widmann. Mozart's ebullient "Hunt" Quartet will be followed by a Hunt Quartet by Widmann. The performance ends with a full set of Scandinavian folk music.
The Danish String Quartet: 8 p.m. April 10 in Kleinhans Music Hall's Mary Seaton Room. Tickets are $25. (462-4939, bflochambermusic.org)
