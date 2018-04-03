Share this article

Godspeed You! Black Emperor announces Babeville date

Montreal post-rock collective Godspeed You! Black Emperor will make its local return at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 in Babeville's Asbury Hall (341 Dealware Ave.).

After a seven-year hiatus, the orchestral genre heavyweights reformed back in 2010. Godspeed's most recent release was last year's return to form record "Luciferian Towers."

The instrumental act's Buffalo date will be its first local appearance since performing at the Town Ballroom in 2012.

Advance tickets are $26-$30 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.

