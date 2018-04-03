Get a tour of Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst this week

Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village's collection on Thursday during a reception celebrating Amherst's bicentennial.

The museum and grounds, featuring 35 acres, four historic gardens, 10 major exhibits, a preserved historic village and a working farmstead, will open at 5 p.m.

Guided tours of the collections building and historic village will be given at 5 and 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

O'Connell & Company will present an original short play celebrating Amherst’s bicentennial at 7 p.m.

Admission is free and attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 689-1440. The village is located at 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst.