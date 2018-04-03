Share this article

print logo
From left, Rebels Nathan Kalvitis, 19, Katie Gaisser, 18, both of Rochester, and Beau Hoover, 16, of Chili, represent members of the 34th North Carolina Infantry Civil War volunteers at Americana Days at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst on Saturday, July 12, 2014. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Get a tour of Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst this week

| Published | Updated

Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village's collection on Thursday during a reception celebrating Amherst's bicentennial.

The museum and grounds, featuring 35 acres, four historic gardens, 10 major exhibits, a preserved historic village and a working farmstead, will open at 5 p.m.

Guided tours of the collections building and historic village will be given at 5 and 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

O'Connell & Company will present an original short play celebrating Amherst’s bicentennial at 7 p.m.

Admission is free and attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 689-1440. The village is located at 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst.

Amherst reschedules kick-off party for town's 200th birthday

There are no comments - be the first to comment