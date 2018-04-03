A visual journey around the globe
More Galleries
Picture This: Buffalo Goes Gatsby
Independent Health Foundation fundraiser on Saturday, March 30." alt="The '20s were back in full swing at the Hotel Lafayette for this Independent Health Foundation
fundraiser on Saturday, March 30." src="http://s3.amazonaws.com/bncore/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gatsby15.jpg"/>
Photo: 1 / 100
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Stuck at your desk on a winter day? Take a quick journey around the world through photos.
Share this article