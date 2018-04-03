Dyngus Day in Buffalo shows Polish pride
Monday, April 2, 2018
Dyngus Day, the annual post-Lenten bash, attracts people from all over to Buffalo to celebrate spring, all things Polish, show Polish pride, flirt with pussy willows and listen to polka bands.
