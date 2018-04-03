FREYBURGER, Harold E.

FREYBURGER - Harold E. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest April 2, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Wolf) Freyburger; devoted father of Nancy (Jack) Cahill and Alan (Patricia) Freyburger; cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Joseph and Hazel Freyburger; dear brother of Joseph (Shirley) Freyburger and Shirley (Joseph "Butch") Schallert; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Harold served in the US Marine Corps during WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations to WNY Alzheimers Association would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com